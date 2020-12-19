Drive against buffalo dens launched, 8 dairy owners arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration and Municipal Committee on Saturday launched drive against buffalo dens over non-shifting of dens from city limits.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer a team of Assistant Commissioner and Municipal Committee carried out action against 8 buffalo dens and arrested their owners on non compliance of shifting of dens from city limits.

Earlier, the administration has issued notices to dens owners to shift their dens from city limits within one month, however the owners failed to comply with the notice following which the administration came in action.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari accompanied Chief Officer Nawabshah Municipal Committee, staff of revenue, municipal and police contingent raided eight buffalo dens, took in custody the buffalos and imposed fine of Rs.

25000. The den owners and their animals were released on the assurance that the buffalo dens would be shifted from city limits in a period of two days. Assistant Commissioner said that in the presence of dens in city limits, citizens were facing traffic problems while sanitation issues were also surfacing. He said that on public complaints, Deputy Commissioner instructed for shifting of buffalo dens from the city limits without any discrimination. The Deputy Commissioner advised den owners to shift their dens acting on the orders of district administration at the earliest. He also advised them to submit complaints in case they face any difficulty for shifting of animals or any complaint if any against staff of police, revenue or municipal staff. The genuine complaint can be lodged at Phone No. 02449370334 of the Deputy Commissioner Office.