Drive Against CNG Kits Fitness Initiated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

District administration and district police Tuesday started checking of fitness of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder in public transport vehicles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :District administration and district police Tuesday started checking of fitness of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder in public transport vehicles.

According to the details, following the directives of Inspector General (IG) Police KPK, Inspector Traffic Waseem Khan and Additional AC Abbottabad Marwi Malik started the drive to check the CNG kits fitness at various routes of the city.

While talking to the drivers and passengers Assistant Commissioner Marwi Malik said that transporters and drives were responsible of the safety of the passengers.

She also directed passengers to check fire extinguishers and CNG kits before traveling in the public transport and should inform traffic police or district administration if not found firefighting equipment.

She said "We have started the drive to protect the precious human lives, we will inspect all public transport vehicles and take strict action against the violators."

