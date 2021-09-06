Drive against dengue continues

Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Monday visited Union Council UC-10 Forest Colony Ravi zone, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said all the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Cant Naseer Ranjha inspected anti-dengue arrangements at DHA Phase-6 and issued warning notices to two house owners over dengue larva presence.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed imposed fine of Rs 50,000to shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering in Kareem Park area.