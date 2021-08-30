Drive against dengue continues in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently, and surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC) 41 Taj Bagh Aziz Bhatti zone on Monday and checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed in the area. He also issued warning to some house owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar sealed Al-Rehman Mark at GT Road for not maintaining DC counter properly. She also inspected products' quality and availability in the store.