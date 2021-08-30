UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Dengue Continues In Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Drive against dengue continues in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently, and surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC) 41 Taj Bagh Aziz Bhatti zone on Monday and checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed in the area. He also issued warning to some house owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar sealed Al-Rehman Mark at GT Road for not maintaining DC counter properly. She also inspected products' quality and availability in the store.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Road Bagh All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

35 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

38 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

43 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.