Drive Against Dengue Gears Up In City

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:46 PM

The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council-80 Bau Mohalla Data Ganjh Bakhsh zone, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Tehniyat Bukhari visited UC-81to inspect anti-dengue measures while AC City Fizan Ahmed and AC Cantt ZeeshanRanjha inspected roof tops and suspected places in their jurisdiction.

