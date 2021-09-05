Drive against dengue intensified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattah Sunday visited Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-2, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements, especially at tyre shops of the area. He also issued warning to shop owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises. He checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area.

He sought the public cooperation for making better arrangements to prevent dengue.

He said that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia sealed Qawwali restaurant and Chaye Gossip restaurant at MM Alam for flouting corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A special team, under the supervision of AC City, sealed seven theatres including Mehfal, Al-Fatah, Sitara, Shalimar, Naaz, Barri and others for violationg the corona SOPs.