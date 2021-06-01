UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Drug Peddlers To Be Accelerated: DG ANF

Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Anti Narcotics Control (ANF) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Tuesday directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in sale of drug in educational institutions.

Addressing the Force Commanders Conference of Anti Narcotics Force at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi, he directed the force to deal with the smugglers of narcotics with iron hands.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences, and emphasized upon taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorate and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

Director General showed satisfaction on the overall performance of ANF.

Progress on counter narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention, awareness programs, and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers was comprehensively reviewed during the conference.

Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drug were also analyzed during the sitting.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions.

Besides that, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, discipline of force, best practices and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

