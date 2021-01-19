UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Drugs Continues

Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Drive against drugs continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital city police here Tuesday in a 14-day drive against narcotics arrested 190 peddlers, 118 smugglers, 362 drug addicts and recovered 290Kg hashish, 16Kg heroin, 29Kg opium and 57 bottles of liquor.

In a statement issued by Capital Chief Police Officer Abbass Ahsan, the aim behind the launch of a 14-day campaign against drugs was to clear city of these social evils and provide citizenry a congenial environment.

He said that actions against all means of narcotics including its production, smuggling and usage would be continued while no leniency would be shown to those involved in selling or transportation of contraband items.

The CCPO informed that the police department would soon launch the series of anti-narcotics awareness seminars in the educational institutes that would help to impart school children about disadvantages associated with drug addiction.

