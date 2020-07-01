UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Encroachment Begins In Charsadda, Several Shopkeepers Booked

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Drive against encroachment begins in Charsadda, several shopkeepers booked

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The administration of Charsadda district Wednesday launched crackdown against encroachment and booked several shopkeepers occupied footpaths illegally at tehsil Shabqadar.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shabqadar, Syed Fahad Iftikhar along with Tehsil Municipal Officer Shabqadar, SHO Shabqadar ACs under training, Aamir Zeb and Sikandar Afzaal conducted anti encroachment drive in main Shabqadar bazar.

All major roads of the bazaar and footpaths were cleared from enchrochers and violaters were arrested. The accused were sent to police lockup.

Assistant Commissioner, Fahad Iftikhar said zero tolerance has been adopted against encroachment and strict action against violators would be taken.

