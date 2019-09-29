Drive against encroachment slow down

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Tahir Mehmood, a resident of Bara market told that no action is being taken against encroachers which creates problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted. an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said that anti encroachment drive is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said encroachments are major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.