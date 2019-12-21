UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Encroachments Continues In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:15 PM

The anti-encroachment drive at various places in the district continued and in this regards, the Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA) on Saturday removed permanent encroachment

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachment drive at various places in the district continued and in this regards, the Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA) on Saturday removed permanent encroachment.

During the operation conducted at Sabzi Mandi, Kutchery Road, Tanchi Chowk, Goal market and other places, the authorities have seized pushcart and demolished permanent and temporary encroachment.

Vegetable Market is cleared from all sorts of encroachment and commuters can easily move. Moreover besides encroachment, the district administration also sealed plastic shopping bags shop.

Assistant Commissioner Hassan Ahsan said that crackdown would continue till end of the encroachment from the city.

