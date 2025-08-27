Drive against encroachments intensified in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district administration and PERA force have intensified drive to remove illegal

sheds and encroachments that were obstructing drainage system and disrupting

civic facilities in the city.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Municipal Officer Zoya Masood Baloch said

that in a recent operation, 16 cattle sheds were demolished, and 40 animals were

confiscated, with one case registered.

She said the administration had also taken strong action against illegal sheds and

encroachments, sealing 18 shops and imposing fines on four shopkeepers, adding

that measures aim to provide relief to citizens and improve the city's infrastructure.

She said the administration had established model roadside markets to facilitate

street vendors and remove encroachments from roads.

Zoya said the district administration was committed to making Sargodha city clean,

organized, and citizen-friendly.

She urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the city's cleanliness and infrastructure.

"The administration plans to continue its efforts to remove encroachments and improve

civic facilities, ensuring a better quality of life for citizens", the MO concluded.