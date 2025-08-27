Drive Against Encroachments Intensified In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district administration and PERA force have intensified drive to remove illegal
sheds and encroachments that were obstructing drainage system and disrupting
civic facilities in the city.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Municipal Officer Zoya Masood Baloch said
that in a recent operation, 16 cattle sheds were demolished, and 40 animals were
confiscated, with one case registered.
She said the administration had also taken strong action against illegal sheds and
encroachments, sealing 18 shops and imposing fines on four shopkeepers, adding
that measures aim to provide relief to citizens and improve the city's infrastructure.
She said the administration had established model roadside markets to facilitate
street vendors and remove encroachments from roads.
Zoya said the district administration was committed to making Sargodha city clean,
organized, and citizen-friendly.
She urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the city's cleanliness and infrastructure.
"The administration plans to continue its efforts to remove encroachments and improve
civic facilities, ensuring a better quality of life for citizens", the MO concluded.
