UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Gul Ghuttoo, Pneumonia Launched

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Drive against Gul ghuttoo, pneumonia launched

Livestock department launched a vaccination drive against Gul Ghottoo, Pleuro pneumonia campaign here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Livestock department launched a vaccination drive against Gul Ghottoo, Pleuro pneumonia campaign here on Thursday.

Livestock department teams were visiting door to door to vaccinate animals and hens as the campaign will continue for three months.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said that animal and birds vaccination campaign was being launched by the department to protect them from seasonal diseases in advance.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures and get their animals and birds protected from Gul Ghottoo (Haemorroegic septicemia) in large animals, Pleuro pneumonia in small animals (goat and sheep) and rani khait ( new castle disease) in hens.

He said that the Livestock department teams were doing door to door vaccination of animals and birds free of cost.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that the people could contact livestock department if any animal or bird are missed out of vaccination.

Related Topics

Jamshed From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DC stresses action against hoarders, profiteers

DC stresses action against hoarders, profiteers

52 seconds ago
 Nine criminals arrested during crackdown

Nine criminals arrested during crackdown

55 seconds ago
 US Senate Democrats Announce $7M to Fund Field Org ..

US Senate Democrats Announce $7M to Fund Field Organizing for Georgia Senate Run ..

56 seconds ago
 'Unfit' Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cu ..

'Unfit' Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup

57 seconds ago
 DC reviews performance of price control magistrate ..

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

5 minutes ago
 Action against land grabbers, drug dealers is top ..

Action against land grabbers, drug dealers is top priority of police: DPO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.