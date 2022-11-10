Drive against Gul ghuttoo, pneumonia launched

Livestock department launched a vaccination drive against Gul Ghottoo, Pleuro pneumonia campaign here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Livestock department launched a vaccination drive against Gul Ghottoo, Pleuro pneumonia campaign here on Thursday.

Livestock department teams were visiting door to door to vaccinate animals and hens as the campaign will continue for three months.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said that animal and birds vaccination campaign was being launched by the department to protect them from seasonal diseases in advance.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures and get their animals and birds protected from Gul Ghottoo (Haemorroegic septicemia) in large animals, Pleuro pneumonia in small animals (goat and sheep) and rani khait ( new castle disease) in hens.

He said that the Livestock department teams were doing door to door vaccination of animals and birds free of cost.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that the people could contact livestock department if any animal or bird are missed out of vaccination.