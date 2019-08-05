Drive against hoarding of fertilisers

The Agriculture Department had initiated a vigorous drive against overcharging and hoarding of fertilizer in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Agriculture Department had initiated a vigorous drive against overcharging and hoarding of fertilizer in Sialkot Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district.

Sources in Agriculture Department told APP on Monday that the raiding teams imposed Rs 4.

90 lakh fine on 109 dealers on overcharging and hoarding fertilizers in the district.

Strict action under law would be taken against the fertilizer dealers on overcharging or hoarding of fertilizer, sources added.