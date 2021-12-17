UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Illegal Commercial Activities Continues

Fri 17th December 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Friday continued operation against illegal schools, shops, beauty parlours and others and sealed them.

According to the ACB statistics, the teams have sealed 50 shops, schools and 3 beauty parlours in Kaghan Colony, Sir Syed Colony and Albadar Colony. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ACB Ammara Amir while talking to media said that the operation in cantonment residential areas would continue till 31st December following the orders of SCP for the eradication of all commercial activities.

She further said"After completion of operation till 31st December 2021 we will have to submit a report in SCP."Operation in cantonment areas of Abbottabad was continued on the third consecutive day where on the first day of the drive was conducted in Jinnah Abad, Habibullah Colony and Javed Saheed road.

On the second day of the operation it was conducted in Bilal Town and Gurga, on the third day under the supervision of Additional CEO Amir Sohail the teams have sealed 50 shops, schools and 3 beauty parlours in Kaghan Colony, Sir Syed Colony and Albadar Colony.

