Drive Against Illegal LPG Refilling Underway In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) On the special directions of the Punjab government, the Civil Defense Department has continued campaign against illegal refilling of LPG in Bahawalpur.
According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take action against illegal refilling of LPG in every district of the province.
“Like that other districts of the province, campaign against illegal refilling of LPG is underway in Bahawalpur region,” it said.
A team of Civil Defense Department headed by the District Civil Defense Officer, Tahir Abbas conducted raids at several outlets found involved in illegal refilling of LPG in Bahawalpur. “The team of Civil Defense Bahawalpur conducted inspection at 185 points and took action against those found involved in illegal refilling of LPG,” the press release concluded.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead, 2 injured in firing incident in Peshawar6 seconds ago
-
PITB's WhizKids summer camp from July 178 seconds ago
-
04 killed, 9 injured in road accident18 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court31 seconds ago
-
1.8 bln adults at risk of disease from not doing enough physical activity10 minutes ago
-
GCWUS convocation on 29th11 minutes ago
-
9 emergency relief camps set up for monsoon20 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation26 minutes ago
-
CM visits Children’s Library Complex, reviews facilities30 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saad Firdous honored with medal of gratitude30 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice30 minutes ago
-
Post-Haj operations continue30 minutes ago