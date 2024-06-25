Drive against illegal LPG refilling underway in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) On the special directions of the Punjab government, the Civil Defense Department has continued campaign against illegal refilling of LPG in Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take action against illegal refilling of LPG in every district of the province.

“Like that other districts of the province, campaign against illegal refilling of LPG is underway in Bahawalpur region,” it said.

A team of Civil Defense Department headed by the District Civil Defense Officer, Tahir Abbas conducted raids at several outlets found involved in illegal refilling of LPG in Bahawalpur. “The team of Civil Defense Bahawalpur conducted inspection at 185 points and took action against those found involved in illegal refilling of LPG,” the press release concluded.