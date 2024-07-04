Drive against illegal LPG refilling underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) On the special directions of the Punjab government, the Civil Defense Department has continued campaign against illegal refilling of LPG in Sargodha .

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take action against illegal refilling of LPG in every district of the province.

The team of Civil Defense Sargodha conducted inspections at 185 points and took action against those found involved in illegal refilling of LPG,” the release concluded.