Drive against Illegal use of electricity in Khyber Circle begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, a drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard, PESCO teams of Tajabad sub division checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Achini-2 feeder and removed 70 direct hooks. FIRs lodged in concerned police stations against the responsible persons. One person was arrested on the spot.

During action 40 meters were checked while Rs.45000/- were recovered as detection charges.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would remain continue, PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation,due to which PESCO has to faces financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system got overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.