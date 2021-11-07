UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Measles, Rubella To Begin From Nov-15 In Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A 12 days campaign to prevent measles and rubella diseases in the district will be start from November 15 in which over 1.2 million children from 9 months to 15 years old to be vaccinated.

Exactly 776 outreach and 114 fix teams have been formed to vaccinate the children across the district.

Staff training has been completed and all necessary equipment has been provided at Union Council level.

District Health Officer , Dr Fazl-ur-Rehman Bilal, and District consultant UNICEF, Kashif Farooq, informed the participants during an awareness seminar held at DHDC Hall organized by district health authority in-collaboration with UNICEF. The all arrangements have been finalized for the campaign.

The purpose of the seminar was to gain the support of doctors by providing awareness on the 12-day campaign against measles and rubella, they added.

The participants were informed that the success of each campaign depends on public awareness. The speakers stressed on the need to assist the District Health Authority, Khanewal in the awareness campaign on vaccination.

The 12-day campaign will continue by November 27, 2021. Parents must vaccinate children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years. The doctor assured the District Health Authority, Khanewal, that they would play their due role in the campaign and display advertisements at their clinics and hospitals.

If any adverse event following immunization (AEFI) case was reported, medical assistance will be provided to the patient concerned.

