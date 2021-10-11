Drive against non-vaccinated person continued in second week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :In the light of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) directives, the district administration Monday continued its drive against non-vaccinated people in the second week to ensure the implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspected the markets, and sealed seven shops and imposed fines on vendors for not getting themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also seized 15 kg plastic bags from various shops and issued warnings as use of plastic bags is banned. He also checked implementation of coronavirus SOPs in marriage halls, guest houses, hotels, markets and mega-marts.

He imposed fines and sealed marriage hall over a charge of presence of non vaccinated staff and customers.

The AAC during the checking of marriage halls imposed Rs 30,000 fine and registered three First Investigation Reports (FIRs).

While inspecting the hotel, six FIRs were registered against the owners for entertaining non-vaccinated customers and partially vaccinated staff.

The district administration also took notice of price list violation where officials inspected various shops, hotels in Mandis, Supply, Fawara Chowk and Mirpur. Strict action has been against the concerned shopkeepers and others by registering 08 FIRs for violation of rate list.