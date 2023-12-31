Drive against overcharging continues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the provision of food items at cheap prices is being ensured to citizens throughout the district. In this regard, the performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis.

These views were expressed by the deputy commissioner at an important meeting. DC Syed Hassan Raza said that price control magistrates should play an active role in maintaining stability in the prices of food items and inspect shops on a daily basis.

They should not only impose heavy fines on violators but also seal shops and lodge an FIR against shopkeepers, he added.

According to the District Officer (DO) Industries, 25,612 inspections were made throughout the district from 1st December to 31st December as part of an ongoing campaign against hoarding and overcharging, in which 883 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations and a total fine of Rs.1,662,700 was imposed.

During the campaign, 4 cases were registered, 26 people were arrested and a shop was also sealed, he added.