Drive Against Overcharging, Overloading On Hakla To D.I.Khan Motorway To Continue: Spokesman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Sector Commander Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan motorway, SP Farhadullah Khan has directed the officials concerned to continue the special campaign against overcharging and overloading on the route even after Eid.

Spokesman Farhadullah Khan Wazir said concrete measures should be taken to facilitate passengers and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In line with the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood the drive against overcharging should continue after Eid.

He said it should be noted that on the occasion of Eid, challan fines were also issued to the violating vehicles, while additional fares of millions of rupees were refunded to the passengers.

He said a transporter meeting was also being held to educate passengers and display fares besides running an awareness campaign through FM radio regarding 130 helplines.

He said the awareness-raising campaign also aimed at educating passengers about their rights on national highways.

He said the public has greatly appreciated this public-friendly approach of the Motorway Authority.

