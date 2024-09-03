Drive against plastic bags underway

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Environment Department had intensified the campaign against plastic bags in the region to make environment pollution-free,said Inspector Waheed Murad Lashari.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, measures were being taken to overcome use of plastic bags at large scale.

He highlighted that "the bags having thickness less than 75 micron would not be allowed".

Traders and shopkeepers were urged to ensure not pack products, groceries and other items in plastic bags have thickness less than 75 micron.