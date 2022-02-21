UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Polythene Bags Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Government of Punjab has started an awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Deputy Director, Environment Protection Department, Ansar Abbas Sial has said that his department had launched drive to control use of polythene bags.

He requested the citizens to use cloth made bags in shopping and purchasing edible items because of the use of polythene bags posed threat to environment.

He also expressed his concern over air pollution. He said that action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles.

>