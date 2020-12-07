Drive against power pilferage in full-swing

On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) drive against illegal use of electricity has been geared up throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) drive against illegal use of electricity has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard, teams of Pesco Bannu Circle alongwith Pesco police checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and nabbed nine persons on the spot for using direct connections from LT line.