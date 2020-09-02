Drive against power pilferage to continue till complete elimination: CEO IESCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that drive against power pilferage in all five circles of the company without any discrimination will continue till complete elimination of the menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that drive against power pilferage in all five circles of the company without any discrimination will continue till complete elimination of the menace.

He said effective operation was in progress against elements involved in electricity theft in whole IESCO region without any discrimination, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

"Anti theft task forces, IESCO field formations, M&T and surveillance Directorates are giving their best for elimination of power pilferage in IESCO region," the CEO said.

The Chief told that as many as 2322 suspicious meters were caught during checking in August 2020. On account of defective meters and electricity steeling over, 2.4 million units were charged besides imposing fine of Rs. 45.66 million on them, he said.

He said during checking, some 2238 meters were found slow, 21 tempered, 5 with hole in meter body while 58 consumers were getting direct power supply.

He said applications have been submitted in police stations against persons involved in power theft.

The IESCO chief appreciated the efforts of all units and said that our mission is zero power theft in IESCO region.