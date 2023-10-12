Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding results: Commissioner

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:47 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam has said the crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters for recovery of arrears is moving ahead successfully with yielding concrete results.

Talking to media, the commissioner said that a drive against Kunda mafia was underway simultaneously in Dera Ismail Khan's PESCO Rural Division, PESCO City Division and PESCO Tank Division and so far over Rs313.5 million arrears had been recovered so far.

During these operations, he said 537 cases had also been registered against the power pilferers in their respective police stations.

He said out of 81 Pesco feeders, 15 feeders had been shot on account of more than 80 percent losses on them, adding the supply of power from two feeders of Darazinda and Dranab had been restored following consumers started depositing the arrears pending against them.

He also appealed to people to ensure timely deposit of dues and monthly bills in order to overcome the issue of load shedding.

He also said that 90 percent of repair work on the Chashma Right Bank Canal(CRBC) had been completed from Juma Head to Ramak.

He added that WAPDA authorities had temporarily released water in CRBC Canal at Gate One in Distry- 14 and 15 and local farmers would soon be getting water from the canal soon, he added.

Referring to the ongoing polio drive, the commissioner said that it was continuing successfully at the divisional level and added that the issue of boycott against polio at Jandola’s A and B block had been resolved and after which people had started getting their children vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio.

