Drive Against Power Theft Continues In Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A drive against electricity theft and kunda mafia continues successfully in various parts of Mardan district.
According to district administration, the operation has been launched on the directives of the provincial government and instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan Sherpao.
Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Shagufta Sawar Aminullah Khan along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police is leading the operation.
The joint team conducted operations in various areas including Abid Khan Kalay, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Yousaf and Gujar Ghari.
During the operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III met with the people and appealed for cooperation with PESCO officials against the Kunda mafia.
She emphasized the importance of timely payment of electricity bills to ensure a permanent solution to the issue of load shedding.
According to Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan Sherpao, the district administration, in collaboration with WAPDA officials, is conducting a joint operation against electricity theft.
He stated that the operation would continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon11 minutes ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango40 minutes ago
-
89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village11 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional task force for Polio11 hours ago
-
SSP Mirpurkhas vows foolproof arrangements Muharram11 hours ago
-
DC Khanewal visits the city to review the drainage arrangements during the monsoon season11 hours ago
-
Peace and order awareness ceremony held in Gujranwala11 hours ago
-
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats11 hours ago
-
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference in Pakistan's inter ..11 hours ago
-
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister Aqeel11 hours ago
-
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails11 hours ago