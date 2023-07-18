Open Menu

Drive Against Power Theft Continues In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Drive against power theft continues in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The drive against power theft and defaulters continued at various parts of Tank district for the third consecutive day.

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police is leading the operation during which several persons were arrested for using illegal connections (Kunda).

The AC said that the crackdown against Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.

