Drive against power theft continues; over Rs 53b recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) On the government's initiative, the fruits of effective actions against electricity thieves across the country began to emerge.

"From September 1- December 10, the authorities has so far recovered 53.

65 billion rupees with multiple individuals arrested nationwide under actions against power theft," according to ptv.

Similarly, from 3rd to 10th of this month 2.36 billion rupees have been collected while 222 people have been arrested from all over the country.

The relevant institutions are determined to continue the crackdown against electricity theft.