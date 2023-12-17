Open Menu

Drive Against Power Theft Continues; Over Rs 53b Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Drive against power theft continues; over Rs 53b recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) On the government's initiative, the fruits of effective actions against electricity thieves across the country began to emerge.

"From September 1- December 10, the authorities has so far recovered 53.

65 billion rupees with multiple individuals arrested nationwide under actions against power theft," according to ptv.

Similarly, from 3rd to 10th of this month 2.36 billion rupees have been collected while 222 people have been arrested from all over the country.

The relevant institutions are determined to continue the crackdown against electricity theft.

Related Topics

Electricity September December All From Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

14 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

14 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

14 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

14 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan