Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Power Theft To Continue Indiscriminately: SE Dera Circle

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Drive against power theft to continue indiscriminately: SE Dera circle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Pesco Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Dera Circle Engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi has urged consumers to pay their bills and arrears regularly for the development of the company.

Talking to media persons at his office on Thursday, the SE said that Pesco was a valuable asset which could be saved from losses by ensuring regular payment of bills.

In that regard, Engineer Nadir Zaman said operations against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately in areas and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He also said that the process for the establishment of 132 KV grid station Rata Kulachi DI Khan-II was moving ahead rapidly and the new power facility would lead to the resolution of several problems, mainly the overloading issue.

Zaman said that consumers of the region took a sigh of relief when a separate Dera Peso circle was established as their issues pertaining to electricity had started being resolved at their doorstep.

Now, he said that the cases of remission of fines of Pesco customers would be resolved in the Dera Ismail Khan Circle Office instead of Bannu, besides other issues pertaining to E.L. R cases and pension cases.

He said that work for the development of the Pesco was continuing steadily and added new Pesco feeders were being built due to the load on the grid.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Electricity Company Dera Ismail Khan Lead Circle Media From PESCO

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

25 minutes ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.