Drive against power theft to continue indiscriminately: SE Dera circle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Pesco Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Dera Circle Engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi has urged consumers to pay their bills and arrears regularly for the development of the company.

Talking to media persons at his office on Thursday, the SE said that Pesco was a valuable asset which could be saved from losses by ensuring regular payment of bills.

In that regard, Engineer Nadir Zaman said operations against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately in areas and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He also said that the process for the establishment of 132 KV grid station Rata Kulachi DI Khan-II was moving ahead rapidly and the new power facility would lead to the resolution of several problems, mainly the overloading issue.

Zaman said that consumers of the region took a sigh of relief when a separate Dera Peso circle was established as their issues pertaining to electricity had started being resolved at their doorstep.

Now, he said that the cases of remission of fines of Pesco customers would be resolved in the Dera Ismail Khan Circle Office instead of Bannu, besides other issues pertaining to E.L. R cases and pension cases.

He said that work for the development of the Pesco was continuing steadily and added new Pesco feeders were being built due to the load on the grid.