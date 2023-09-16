Open Menu

Drive Against Power Theft To Continue Indiscriminately: SE Dera Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Dera circle Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur has said that on the directions of the prime minister and the Ministry of Energy, the drive against power theft continued indiscriminately in the areas.

The task force teams raided various places across the region against power pilferers and amounts of more than rupees 11 million recovered as arrears.

Talking to media persons at his office, the SE said that during the last week of an ongoing operation against electricity theft over 94 direct hooks and illegal connections, 48 cases were registered and millions were recovered as arrears.

The Superintendent Engineer has said that we have collected arrears of 1 crore 11 lakh rupees(11 million) on 19 feeders of Rural Division and City Division of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 7th September to 14th September 2023.

SE Pesco said that currently 19 feeders have been selected for operation against electricity thieves and recovery of arrears because electricity theft and line losses were high on these feeders.

Before the campaign against electricity thieves on only 19 feeders, the load was 5360 amperes, which has now come to only 4660 amperes, and Pesco has saved 7.2 megawatts of electricity.

SE Pesco Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur on the occasion thanked Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Sati, Deputy Commissioner and DPO of Tank, and Deputy Commissioner and DPO Dera for their cooperation in the campaign against power theft and recovery of arrears.

