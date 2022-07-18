UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Power Thieves Begins In Peshawar Division

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Drive against power thieves begins in Peshawar division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday launched a special drive against power thieves in Peshawar division.

Riaz Mehsud, Commissioner Peshawar division has directed all the deputy commissioners to cooperate with Pesco teams during the operation against illegal hocks and stealing of electricity.

The operation was launched at Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber and Mohmand districts. Moreover, the assistant commissioners would accompany the Pesco teams to take strict actions against power thieves according to the law.

The illegal use of electricity through direct hocks from transmission lines has not only overloaded the electricity system but also caused fluctuation and tripping besides burning electric appliances.

The consumers have welcomed the operation and demanded strict action against power thieves.

