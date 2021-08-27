Drive against pressure horns, tinted glasses, unapproved number-plates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown on drivers using pressure horns, tinted glasses and unapproved number-plates as well as underage drivers.

A spokesman for the CTP said on Friday that pressure horns were causing noise pollution and creating hearing problems for citizens, while underage drivers were not only putting their own lives at risk but also those of others. Similarly, most of vehicles having tinted glasses or unapproved number-plates were used in criminal activities.

Therefore, on special directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad, the CTP launched a crackdown on vehicles being driven by underage drivers, or having pressure horns, tinted glasses or unapproved number-plates.

Action would also be taken against violators of traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination so that road accidents could be reduced to maximum extent.