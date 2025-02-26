Drive against professional baggers launched, 22 male, female baggers rounded up

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Feb, 2025) The local authorities netted 22 male and female professional buggers during raids at various busiest localities in this lake side city, official sources has said.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Chaudhry Yasser Riyaz, Extra Assistant Commissioner Mirpur, Syed Kaleem Abbas and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf, along with the police, conducted an operation against professional beggars and arrested 22 women and several other beggars, who were detained at the City Mirpur police station, Mirpur AJ&K District administration spokesman Javed Malik told APP here .

The district administration has decided to continue its indiscriminate operation against professional beggars with prime focus to make the district clean of the menace of beggary that too mostly of the professional baggers hailing from adjoining districts besides KPK province.

The local social and political quarters have appreciated the anti -professional baggers drive.

The general public have also requested continuation of effective actions in the future to make the city and rest of the district totally clean of the professional baggers

