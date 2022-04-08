UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Professional Beggars Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Drive against professional beggars underway

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 27 people to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 27 people to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cultural Agenc ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cultural Agency Hopes Russia to Join as Memb ..

1 second ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

39 seconds ago
 Vettel fined 5,000 euros for Australian GP moped r ..

Vettel fined 5,000 euros for Australian GP moped ride

41 seconds ago
 Two APs, lecturers elected for Women University Mu ..

Two APs, lecturers elected for Women University Multan academic council

44 seconds ago
 Islamic Cultural Organization Says Cooperation Wit ..

Islamic Cultural Organization Says Cooperation With Russia Not Affected by Sanct ..

46 seconds ago
 CM's Aide reviews prices of essential commodities

CM's Aide reviews prices of essential commodities

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.