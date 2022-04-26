UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Profiteering, Hoarding Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat, Aminul Hassan Tuesday inspected the shops on Thandiani Road following the complaints received from the citizens and reviewed the prices and implementation on the price list issued by the district administration Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat, Aminul Hassan Tuesday inspected the shops on Thandiani Road following the complaints received from the citizens and reviewed the prices and implementation on the price list issued by the district administration Abbottabad.

AC also confiscated banned plastic shopping bags and expired food items from various shops and imposed fines on them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal checked the prices and quality of food items at Main Bazaar and Kuchehri Road and issued instructions that if anyone was found violating price lists during the holy month of Ramadan strict action would be taken against them for selling food and drink in excess of the rate and substandard food items.

Price Controlee Magistrates of District Administration Abbottabad to ensure the provision of facilities to the public and food items in accordance with the rates fixed by the government inspected various butchers, cosmetics, shopping malls, animal clinics, and grocery stores and baker's shops were.

Violators of quality, price, profiteering and hoarding were booked under the 1977 Act while the teams also seized substandardly, expired cosmetics, plastic bags and toy guns. On the occasion AAC-I, along with IDO Sajjad Khan and Dr. Sajjad of the Livestock Department were also present.

