Drive Against Profiteering, Hoarding Continues

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:41 PM

Drive against profiteering, hoarding continues

The food department is taking tangible measures to ensure quality edible items for masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The food department is taking tangible measures to ensure quality edible items for masses.

As part of such measures, the department conducted raids at different places including Ring Road, Jamil Chowk, Phano Chowk, Tur Baba, Hazar Kawani Chowk.

Ration Controller Aftab Umar talking to media persons said that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.

He said that concerned staff of the food department visited field on daily basis to ensure quality food items for citizens.

