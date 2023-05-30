UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Profiteers And Hoarders Continues In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Drive against profiteers and hoarders continues in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad drive against profiteers and hoarders Tuesday continued on the second consecutive day and took strict action against the shopkeepers to enforce a rate list of food items and beverages.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ibrar Mahmood, ensured the supply of chicken at the prescribed rates and conducted raids on four different shops and malls in Jhangi. During the inspection, one shopkeeper was fined for violating regulations, while others were given instructions and warnings.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khilji, inspected petrol pumps, CNG stations, and markets to assess fire safety measures.

He examined the quantity and prices of petrol with the team, inspected the supply of CNG, and conducted a visit to petrol pumps and markets for fire prevention. Instructions were issued regarding the provision of safety equipment.

Besides Abbottabad, the district administration is also taking action regarding price control in other parts of the district and Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal inspected the markets in the city and ensured implementation of the rate list.

The district administration also requested citizens to inform us about their complaints regarding the rate list in the district control room.

