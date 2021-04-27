Drive against profiteers continues: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said a campaign is underway in the district against hoarders and profiteers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said a campaign is underway in the district against hoarders and profiteers.

The deputy commissioner said during the last 15 days, special price magistrates conducted 4,325 raids in the district and fined Rs 21.1077 millions over profiteering.

He said 133 FIRs were registered under the Price Control Act against profiteers and 16 shopkeepers were arrested.