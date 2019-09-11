Drive against smuggled, illicit cigarettes in progress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has continued its campaign against smuggled tobacco and confiscated illicit cigarettes from various shops in the Federal capital.

The district management and law enforcement agencies has planned to pay special focus on checking sale of illicit tobacco near educational institutes and enforcement of all tobacco control laws, team member of drive, Deputy Director General (Health) Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Minhaj us Siraj Wednesday said.

Dr Minhaj, who also heads the Tobacco Control Cell at the Ministry and Tobacco Smoke Free Cities' project, said the staff raided smuggled tobacco sale points and confiscated illicit cigarettes from the shops.

He said licensing of tobacco vendors had proved to be a very effective tool in controlling unlawful sale of cigarettes. "This protects our kids from harmful effects of smoking and uneventful loss of life due to cancers and heart diseases," he added.

He said the excise team issued warnings to the shop-keepers and asked them to get their licenses issued or renewed within one week.

He cherished the allegiance of district administration towards the cause of protecting lives.

He said the health department considers preventive measures its priority, adding Islamabad Smoke-free City model was declared as best practice in preventing non-smokers' health by Tobacco Control Secretariat of World Health Organization, this year.

Dr Minhaj said, "We are committed to purge our society and cities of substances harmful to the population. Tobacco use kills 160,000 Pakistanis every year and hundreds of underage kids start smoking every day."He said ICT deputy commissioner spearheaded the Excise Department's inspection team for conducting raids at tobacco outlets in various markets of the federal capital.

He said during drive Director Excise Sajid Bilal and his enforcement team checked sale of smuggled tobacco goods and licensing status of vendors was also verified, as the sale of tobacco products in ICT was subject to vendor's license, through the excise department.