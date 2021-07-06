UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Stray Dogs Kicked Off

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Drive against stray dogs kicked off

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday expressing concern over the complaints of stray dogs' biting cases directed authorities concerned to expedite the drive to protect the citizens.

While presiding over a meeting in his office here, he said that "I have received many applications from the citizens about stray dogs' biting incidents.

" Meanwhile, a group of residents of Minara and Jillani roads have pointed out that stray dogs were roaming on streets and roads in the city and became a serious threat for pedestrians.

They said, "We cannot leave children playing on streets and roads,adding that the pedestrians at the mercy of the stray dogs."He directed Tehsil Municipal Administration Sukkur to monitor the drive regularly and submit the progress report after every two weeks in his office.

