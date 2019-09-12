Drive against sub-standard school vans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan directed Punjab Additional IG Traffic Police Muhammad Farooq Mazhar to start a two-week special campaign against sub-standard transport being used for students.

The drive will start from Sep 12 which will continue till September 26 while joint teams of the transport department, the regional transport authority, and motor transport examiner to implement it which will inspect vehicles in the province and case will be registered against unlicensed, unauthorized and substandard vehicles.

During the campaign, traffic police officers will also give awareness to students, parents, teachers and drivers of school vans.