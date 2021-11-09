Drive against tinted glass vehicles accelerated in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal have accelerated their ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles in Murree.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murree Zafar Alam, CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and the black papers were being removed on the spot. Over 108 challan tickets were issued in Murree circle during last month, he added.

Traffic wardens had been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

In view of the security situation, a comprehensive campaign was launched against vehicles with tinted glasses, terming it a security risk, he said adding, all the wardens, beat in-charges and sector in-charges had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented to ensure law and order in Murree.

He stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate the citizens about the observance of traffic rules which were meant for their own safety.