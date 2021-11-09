UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Tinted Glass Vehicles Accelerated In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Drive against tinted glass vehicles accelerated in Murree

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal have accelerated their ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal have accelerated their ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles in Murree.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murree Zafar Alam, CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and the black papers were being removed on the spot. Over 108 challan tickets were issued in Murree circle during last month, he added.

Traffic wardens had been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

In view of the security situation, a comprehensive campaign was launched against vehicles with tinted glasses, terming it a security risk, he said adding, all the wardens, beat in-charges and sector in-charges had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented to ensure law and order in Murree.

He stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate the citizens about the observance of traffic rules which were meant for their own safety.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle All

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Rules to Move Shaninka University Hea ..

Moscow Court Rules to Move Shaninka University Head Zuev to Pre-Trial Detention

2 seconds ago
 CIA Chief Visited Moscow to Discuss Range of Topic ..

CIA Chief Visited Moscow to Discuss Range of Topics, Including Cybersecurity - W ..

3 seconds ago
 EU Removes Singapore, Ukraine From List of COVID-1 ..

EU Removes Singapore, Ukraine From List of COVID-19 Safe Countries

5 seconds ago
 ICAO Council Agrees to Defer Consideration of Ryan ..

ICAO Council Agrees to Defer Consideration of Ryanair Flight Investigation Until ..

7 seconds ago
 BZU to face GC Burewala in intercollegiate girls f ..

BZU to face GC Burewala in intercollegiate girls football tournament final

3 minutes ago
 Harris arrives in Paris to ease France-US tensions ..

Harris arrives in Paris to ease France-US tensions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.