Drive against tinted glasses to be launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The traffic police would launch a special drive against installation of unspecified registration number plates and tinted glasses on the vehicles from next week.

CTO Asif Siddique on Thursday warned the drivers to remove black papers from windows of the vehicles and install only specified registration number plates on their vehicles within five days, otherwise cases would be registered against violators.

The special drive will start from December 20, he said.