Drive Against Transporters Charging Extra Fare Begins On Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A campaign against transporters and transport operators charging extra fares will begin on Monday (June 10) to provide relief to the passengers expected to travel to their loved ones for celebrating approaching Eidul-Azha.
The campaign was launched on the directives of, the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.The Sindh Transport Department had issued directives for strict taking action against those, who collect extra fares from the passengers.
A letter had also been sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, all commissioners, DIGs and DCs on behalf of the transport department.
Sharjeel had said that the Sindh government was determined to provide all kinds of relief to the people and those who become cause of disturbance for the passengers would not be forgiven.
He said that strict action would be taken against transporters and operators, who increase the officially fixed fares and collect fares arbitrarily. The minister said that the campaign aimed to provide relief to the public and prevent any unnecessary financial pressure on them.
He further said that the authorities concerned should take immediate action against the transporters on the complaint of charging extra fare.
