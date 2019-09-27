Drive against unregistered vehicles intensified

The Excise and Taxation department has launched a drive against un-registered vehicles,seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department has launched a drive against un-registered vehicles,seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers. Excise and Taxation Officer Eng Asghar Khan told media on Friday that drive against unregistered vehicles would continue and the department would not yield to any pressure from any quarter in this regard.

He said no compromise would be made on merit and transparency.He said that relevant staff of the department was minutely observing vehicles playing in the area and strict action would be action against violators. He also appealed masses to cooperate with the department and get their vehicle registered voluntarily as their national duty.

