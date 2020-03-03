UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive Against Use Of Plastic Bags Launched

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Drive against use of plastic bags launched

Drive against use of plastic bags launched in Kandiaro on Tuesday

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Drive against use of plastic bags launched in Kandiaro on Tuesday.

According to details on the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Environment and Law, Environment protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur started a drive against sale and purchase of plastic bags, polluting the environment.

EPA Team headed by Assistant Director Asadullah Tunio motivated the whole sellers, retailers about health hazardous plastic bags triggering environmental pollution. During a crackdown citizens and traders were bound not to sale and purchase of plastic bags under EPA Act 2014. It is pertinent to mention here that drive against use of plastic bags was continued in various districts including Sukkur.

