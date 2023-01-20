UrduPoint.com

Drive For Polio-free Pakistan, Underway Despite Worst Conditions : Marriyum Aurangzab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drive for polio-free Pakistan, underway despite worst conditions : Marriyum Aurangzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the campaign for polio-free Pakistan was underway despite the worst and challenging conditions in the country.

Sharing a video of a polio workers walking in over knee-high snow in her twitter handle account, she said this clip was a clear manifestation of Pakistan's determination to end polio-virus on its soil.

The minister saluted the proud workers, who despite some terror incidents and harsh weather condition, were striving to protect the health of children across the country.

She said that these workers were benefactors of future generations of Pakistan.

