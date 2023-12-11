Open Menu

Drive For Registration Of Child Birth From 15th

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Drive for registration of child birth from 15th

A 10-day special awareness campaign is being launched in the district like other parts of the province to register the birth of children from December 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A 10-day special awareness campaign is being launched in the district like other parts of the province to register the birth of children from December 15.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here Monday that during the campaign, parents will be motivated to register their children at their respective union councils and get their computerized birth certificates.

The birth registration of children is a guarantee to the protection of their rights, he said.

Related Topics

December From

Recent Stories

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore In ..

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore Indian SC verdict on IIOJK speci ..

8 minutes ago
 Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

8 minutes ago
 IT education imperative for youths: DC

IT education imperative for youths: DC

8 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown schedule

FESCO shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago
 Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongo ..

Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongoing awareness campaign: Begum ..

8 minutes ago
 Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

11 minutes ago
Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

11 minutes ago
 Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad f ..

Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad for India tour

11 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

11 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key m ..

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key ministers over graft claims: re ..

4 minutes ago
 CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan