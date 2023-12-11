Drive for registration of child birth from 15th

A 10-day special awareness campaign is being launched in the district like other parts of the province to register the birth of children from December 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A 10-day special awareness campaign is being launched in the district like other parts of the province to register the birth of children from December 15.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here Monday that during the campaign, parents will be motivated to register their children at their respective union councils and get their computerized birth certificates.

The birth registration of children is a guarantee to the protection of their rights, he said.